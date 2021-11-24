Max Scherzer, Cardinals could strike a deal

Max Scherzer and the St. Louis Cardinals, his hometown team, are mutually interested in striking a deal, reports Derrick Goold at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

If the two can come to an agreement, Scherzer would be joining a rotation that features Adam Wainwright and potentially Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson, a threatening combination in the NL Central division.

According to Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic, Scherzer is looking for a blockbuster three-year contract. That could give the Cardinals pause, as anything in the record-breaking range would likely prevent any other big moves for St. Louis.

