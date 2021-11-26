Dodgers notes: Beau Burrows, Jason Martin, Tom Myers

The Dodgers made a few additions this week, including a pair of players on minor league contracts.

Beau Burrows, a right-handed pitcher, announced his own signing.

Pumped about this one! Signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers! @Dodgers @FrontlineAM pic.twitter.com/Qf2pBSzOzm — Beau Burrows (@TheBeauBurrows) November 23, 2021

Burrows was a first-round pick of the Tigers in 2015, selected two picks before Walker Buehler and four spots after Phil Bickford. Burrows pitched in the majors in each of the last two seasons for the Tigers and, after getting claimed off waivers, for the Twins. Early results were rough, allowing 22 runs on 24 hits, including eight home runs, in 17⅔ innings, with as many walks (11) as strikeouts (11).

Home runs were also an issue for Burrows in Triple-A East in 2021, allowing 14 long balls in 65⅓ innings, posting a 5.10 ERA with 65 strikeouts and 28 walks between Toledo (Tigers) and St. Paul (Twins). Most of Burrows’ minor league career has been as a starter, with only 14 of his 122 games coming in relief. Twelve of those came last year.

Another Dodgers signing is outfielder Jason Martin, whose addition was noted by Chris Hilburn-Trenkle at Baseball America.

Martin played in parts of the last three seasons in the majors, the first two with the Pirates and last year with the Rangers, hitting .206/.260/.328 with six home runs in 205 plate appearances. He’s started at all three outfield spots in the minors, with his most games coming in center. In the majors, Martin started 41 games in left and eight times in center.

The left-handed batter hit .248/.388/.543 with 10 home runs in 39 games with Triple-A Round Rock in 2021. Martin, who was drafted in 2013 out of Orange Lutheran High School, turned 26 in September.

To find more players, the Dodgers have also reportedly added a scout who was last with the Cubs.