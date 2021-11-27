Dodgers links: Holiday festival and staying up to date

As we recover from our big feasts this week, we can all check off another event on the calendar this offseason. With December almost upon us, folks are gathering at Dodger Stadium for the Dodgers Holiday Festival.

The Dodgers Holiday Festival is underway! pic.twitter.com/yMO9B33VSw — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 27, 2021

You can get more information here.

It feels like there should be a ton of movement over the next few days with the lockout looming by the middle of next week. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with Corey Seager.

While we wait, here are some things to keep up with if you haven’t already:

Also, this Getty Images video of the Dodger Stadium ski jump in 1963 was pretty great.