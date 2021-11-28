 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2021 Dodgers in review: Mike Kickham

The Dodgers signed Mike Kickham to a minor-league contract. He appeared in only one game for LA in 2021.

By Blake Harris
The Dodgers signed free agent left-handed pitcher Mike Kickham to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training in January of 2021.

On May 2, the Dodgers selected his contract and added him to the 40-man roster. He appeared in one game for the Dodgers in Milwaukee, allowing three runs on five hits in two innings of work.

Kickham was designated for assignment the following day and wouldn’t appear in the big-leagues the rest of the season. Two days later, Kickham signed with the Dodgers and was sent back to Oklahoma City.

He appeared in 20 games with OKC, posting an ERA of 6.51 and a 1.74 WHIP. In 47 innings of action, Kickham had 43 strikeouts and issued 24 walks.

2021 particulars

Age: 32

Stats: 1 game, 2 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 2 K, 1 BB

Salary: ~

Game of the year

Well, his best and worst game of the year came on May 2. Kickham allowed three runs in two innings.

Roster status

Kickham is currently a free agent.

