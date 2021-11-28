Dustin May updates recovery from Tommy John surgery

The Dodgers expect to get right-hander Dustin May back at some point during the upcoming 2022 season after the 24-year-old fully recovers from Tommy John surgery. How much of the season May pitches in with much impact will most likely be limited to the final month or two.

Just before Thanksgiving, the Dodgers posted an update from the team’s facilities in Arizona as May steps up his rehab.

“Probably the biggest struggle that I’ve faced is just knowing that there’s so much time in between,” said May. “Knowing that I have to take off about 14 to 15 months from being back with the squad is probably the biggest thing for me cause I’ve never really taken that much time off.

The first day throwing it felt something like a forbidden fruit. Like you’re not supposed to be doing this yet because I’d been told for so long ‘don’t do this, don’t do this’ so being able to do it for the first time, it felt really foreign. But after the first few throws, it was just like riding a bike.”

The mental part of the recovery is just as important as the physical rehabilitation. May said he is in a good spot as he talks out his emotions with his family and friends.

In other news

Former Dodgers minor leaguer signed as an amateur in 2014. Became a free agent earlier in November https://t.co/EtACcgR6rX — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) November 26, 2021