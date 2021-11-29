Let the fun begin

There’s likely going to be a lockout later this week. That’s no fun.

You know what is fun, though? All of the signings we’re about to experience leading up to it. With Major League Baseball only a few days away from a potential lockout, it’s safe to assume a lot of players are going to want and sign contracts with teams before the deadline hits.

Because players need to take physicals before the signings can become official, this means that we could be in store for a flurry of moves.

It’s not just me who is expecting this, it’s ESPN’s own Jeff Passan as well.

The madness is just beginning. This is gonna be a whale of a 24 hours. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 28, 2021

Just yesterday we saw a number of contracts handed out, including Marcus Semien, Byron Buxton, Kevin Gausman, Kole Calhoun and Avisail Garcia.

There were a lot of reports last night that Max Scherzer is expected to sign with the Mets. There were also reports that Corey Seager will likely make his decision today as well. Either way, it’s going to be a hectic day.

I am going to quote the legendary Clippers broadcaster Ralph Lawler here.

“Fasten those seatbelts everybody!”

Links