Every LA transaction from the end of the World Series through the start of spring training

Here’s a full accounting of every Dodgers transaction involving the 40-man roster from the end of the 2021 World Series through the start of spring training in 2022. Bookmark this page, as it will be updated throughout the offseason, with links to every single roster move.

For more context, our roster breakdown at the beginning of the offseason is here. Or if you missed every transaction during the 2021 season, we’ve got you covered there, too.

Note: if you are on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.

Dodgers 40-man roster Pitchers Pitchers (21) Bat/throw 2022 age Service Options (used) Pitchers Pitchers (21) Bat/throw 2022 age Service Options (used) 27 Trevor Bauer R/R 31 7.158 n/a 52 Phil Bickford R/R 26 0.145 1 (2020-21) 63 Justin Bruihl L/L 25 0.057 3 (none) 21 Walker Buehler R/R 27 3.168 2 (2018) 61 Garrett Cleavinger R/L 28 0.168 1 (2020-21) 64 Caleb Ferguson R/L 25 3.093 2 (2019) 26 Tony Gonsolin R/R 28 1.152 1 (2019-20) 81 Victor Gonzalez L/L 26 1.103 1 (2020-21) 48 Brusdar Graterol R/R 23 1.167 2 (2021) Andrew Heaney L/L 31 6.150 n/a 94 Andre Jackson R/R 26 0.004 2 (2021) 44 Tommy Kahnle R/R 32 6.131 0 (2015-16,'18) 85 Dustin May R/R 24 2.059 3 (none) 62 Darien Nuñez L/L 29 0.030 2 (2021) 59 Evan Phillips R/R 27 1.136 0 (2018-20) 33 David Price L/L 36 11.164 1 (2007-08) 49 Blake Treinen R/R 34 7.065 n/a 7 Julio Urías L/L 25 4.117 1 (2016-17) 68 Andrew Vasquez L/L 28 0.045 1 (2019, 2021) 51 Alex Vesia L/L 26 1.103 2 (2021) 66 Mitch White R/R 27 0.099 1 (2020-21) Pitchers Catchers (2) Bat/throw 2022 age Service Options (used) 15 Austin Barnes R/R 32 5.098 0 (2015-16,19) 16 Will Smith R/R 27 2.090 3 (none) Infielders Infielders (6) Bat/throw 2022 age Service Options (used) 9 Gavin Lux L/R 24 1.114 2 (2020) 13 Max Muncy L/R 31 5.027 1 (2015-16) 56 Sheldon Neuse R/R 27 0.078 1 (2020-21) 43 Edwin Ríos L/R 28 2.043 2 (2019) 6 Trea Turner R/R 29 5.135 2 (2016) 10 Justin Turner R/R 37 11.045 n/a Outfielders Outfielders (6) Bat/throw 2022 age Service Options (used) 35 Cody Bellinger L/L 26 4.160 3 (none) 50 Mookie Betts R/R 29 7.070 n/a 29 Billy McKinney L/L 27 2.107 0 (2018-20) 11 A.J. Pollock R/R 34 9.052 n/a 37 Luke Raley L/R 27 0.054 1 (2020-21) 84 Zach Reks L/R 28 0.015 2 (2021) Number Infielder/outfielders (2) Bat/throw 2022 age Service Options (used) 45 Matt Beaty L/R 29 2.115 1 (2019, 2021) 8 Zach McKinstry L/R 27 0.148 1 (2020-21)

2021-22 offseason roster moves

Click on the date of each transaction for more detailed information.

November 3: Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Max Scherzer, Albert Pujols, Corey Knebel, Jimmy Nelson, Steven Souza Jr., Danny Duffy, and Cole Hamels became free agents.

November 3: Trevor Bauer was activated from the restricted list.

November 5: Scott Alexander, Andy Burns, and Jimmie Sherfy cleared waivers and were sent outright off the 40-man roster.

November 6: Joe Kelly’s $12 million club option was declined, with the Dodgers instead paying him a $4 million buyout.

November 7: Extended one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to Corey Seager and Chris Taylor, but not Clayton Kershaw.

November 10: Signed Andrew Heaney to a one-year, $8.5 million contract.