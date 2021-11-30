2021 Dodgers in review: Kevin Quackenbush

The Dodgers signed right-handed pitcher Kevin Quackenbush to a minor-league contract on May 1. He spent majority of the season in Triple-A, but he had one appearance with the Dodgers on August 8.

LA selected his contract and added him to the 40-man roster on August 7. Quackenbush came out of the bullpen on August 8 against the Angels. His stint was brief, as he recorded only one out. He faced four batters and allowed three hits, allowing a run to score.

Quackenbush was designated for assignment a few days later and then was signed back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

He had a pretty solid 2021 campaign in the minors, as Quackenbush was OKC’s closer for majority of the season. In 45 games, he posted a 1.45 ERA and was 23/25 on save opportunities. In 43 2⁄ 3 innings, he had 48 strikeouts and 22 walks. Quackenbush didn’t allow a run through his first 24 outings. He was also 14/14 on save opportunities until he blew his first save in August.

2021 particulars

Age: 32

Stats: 1⁄ 3 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 K

Salary: ~

Game of the year

Quackenbush had a Dodgers debut to forget, as he allowed one run on three hits in his lone game of the season. He was only able to record one out.

Roster status

Quackenbush is currently a free agent.