2021 Dodgers in review: Scott Alexander

It was another lost year for Scott Alexander, who only appeared in 18 games with the Dodgers before injuries wiped out his season.

Expected to be one of the go-to left-handed options out of the bullpen for LA in 2021, Alexander only threw 15.1 innings. Over the last three seasons, Alexander combined to throw only 45 innings.

The lefty began the season on the 26-man roster, and was pretty solid through the first month of the season. During the first four weeks, Alexander appeared in 13 games and posted a 2.31 ERA while holding opponents to a .163 average. In 11 2⁄ 3 innings of work, he issued only one walk.

On May 6, Alexander was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. On June 9, he was transferred to the 60-day IL.

He returned in early July before the All-Star break and appeared in five games. Alexander struggled greatly though, as he posted a 4.91 ERA, 7.53 FIP and .421 opponents average. The Dodgers placed him on the IL on July 20 with left shoulder inflammation yet again. That would be his season, as the Dodgers transferred him to the 60-day IL on September 2.

Alexander was removed from the 40-man roster and elected free agency following the end of the season.

2021 particulars

Age: 32

Stats: 0-2, 2.93 ERA, 15 1⁄ 3 IP, 8 K, 4 BB, 142 ERA+, 4.80 FIP, 1.24 WHIP, 0.2 bWAR, 0.0 fWAR

Salary: $1,000,000

Game of the year

On April 18, Alexander entered a tie game in the seventh inning with two outs and runners on the corners. He got the groundout, sending the game into the eighth inning.

Roster status

Alexander is currently a free agent.