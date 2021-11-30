Dodgers non-tender Andrew Vasquez, making him a free agent

The Dodgers did not tender a contract to left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez on Tuesday, making him a free agent. That opens a spot on the 40-man roster once the signing of relief pitcher Daniel Hudson becomes official.

The other 28 players on the 40-man roster not already signed for 2022 were tendered contracts before Tuesday’s deadline to do so. The usual tender deadline is December 2, but MLB players and owners agreed to move up the date a few days so this bit of roster minutiae could be completed before the expected lockout when the collective bargaining agreement expires on Wednesday night.

Among the players tendered contracts by the Dodgers were the four eligible for salary arbitration: Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger (a new dad!), Julio Urías, and Caleb Ferguson.

The Dodgers acquired Vasquez from the Twins in a minor league trade on August 31. The left-hander was active with the Dodgers for two stints in September and appeared in two games. He recorded five outs, allowing one unearned run on one hit, with three strikeouts.

The 28-year-old Rancho Cucamonga native, who is now a free agent, has pitched in 12 major league games over parts of three seasons (2018-19, 2021) with the Twins and Dodgers, allowing six earned runs on six hits in 6⅔ innings, with 10 strikeouts and four walks.