2021 Dodgers players season reviews

Looking back at all 72 players on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster during the 2021 season

With the offseason fully upon us now, it’s time to embark on the task of reviewing every player from the 2021 Dodgers. Every day beginning November 8 through December 31, we will profile at least one player from this year’s team.

This is the most ambitious season review project we’ve done here, considering the Dodgers used a franchise-record 61 different players, six more than they’ve used in any other season.

You might ask, with only 54 days remaining on the calendar in 2021, how will we fit all the reviews in this year? But it gets even more daunting when you realize we are reviewing 11 players who were on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster during the season but didn’t play in a game. One of them — a pitcher — was even on the active roster for one game, but he did not pitch.

To fit 72 player reviews into 54 days, we will have some days with multiple reviews. All will be linked here for your reference. Last year, for comparison, we wrote 44 player reviews.

In addition to an essay about each player’s season, the reviews will contain relevant statistics, roster and contract status, and a game of the year selection in most cases.

The breakdown of the reviews is 45 pitchers and 27 position players, though two of the position players also pitched. Can’t remember which two? Don’t worry, their versatile exploits will be covered within.

We won’t reveal the schedule ahead of time, other than to say Mookie Betts starts off the review series, just like the 116 games he started batting leadoff for the Dodgers this season. Oh, and the review for Ryan Meisinger — the pitcher who was active for one day but did not pitch — will be December 24, a perfect present to open on Christmas Eve.

I hope you enjoy the series.

2021 Dodgers season reviews

November 8: Mookie Betts

November 9: Julio Urías

November 9: Jimmy Nelson

November 10: Chris Taylor

November 11: David Price

November 11: Alex Vesia

November 12: Brusdar Graterol

November 13: Steven Souza Jr.