MLB owners ‘not pleased’ with latest CBA proposal from players

Team owners were not budging after reviewing another Major League Baseball Players’ Association proposal yesterday, according to Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

The latest rejection comes after a series of back-and-forth negotiations. Players initially made their economic proposals in April and May, receiving a response in August before presenting a similar proposal in late October.

The latest MLBPA proposal included higher compensation for younger players, earlier free agency and salary arbitration timelines, and a series of measures designed to make teams more competitive. Owners, in turn, have sought expanded playoffs, free agency based on age, and an overhaul to the salary arbitration system.

While commissioner Rob Manfred has said that owners are focused on reaching an agreement, Tuesday’s meetings were brief.

Players, union representatives, owners, and MLB officials met for over 30 minutes after players presented their newest proposal, James Wagner of the New York Times reports. Another hour of conversation followed after each side broke off into their own conference rooms, but no agreement was reached.

Negotiations are expected to resume today.

Dodgers Links

Atlanta Braves superstar Freddie Freeman in Dodger blue is a real possibility, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.

The Phillies are interested in free agents Corey Knebel and Kyle Schwarber, says Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Corey Seager reportedly turned down an eight-year, $250 million contract extension before the 2021 season began. Eric Eulau at Dodgers Nation has more.