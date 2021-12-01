Dodgers designate Sheldon Neuse for assignment to make room for Chris Taylor

The Dodgers designated infielder Sheldon Neuse for assignment on Wednesday, the 40-man roster casualty for Los Angeles re-signing Chris Taylor to a four-year contract.

Neuse was acquired along with pitcher Gus Varland from the A’s in February for pitcher Adam Kolarek and outfielder Cody Thomas. Neuse struggled mightily in his two stints in the majors in 2021, with 11 hits in 65 at-bats, hitting .169/.182/.323 with three home runs in 33 games. The 26-year-old struck out 26 times (39.4 percent) against only one walk.

Neuse hit .293/.352/.478 with 13 home runs and 29 extra-base hits in 78 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He started all over the infield for OKC, including 17 games at shortstop, plus both outfield corners. In the majors in 2021, Neuse started seven games at second base, three times at third base, and three times in left field.

With Major League Baseball about to shut down — the collective bargaining agreement expires at 8:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday and, according to Jon Heyman at MLB Network, the owners have already voted to lock out the players — transactions will be frozen. So Neuse’s DFA limbo is expected to last quite a while longer than the usual seven days.

The Dodgers’ 40-man roster includes 18 position players and 22 pitchers.