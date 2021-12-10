Dodgers coach Clayton McCullough interviews for Mets manager job, per reports

The Mets’ search for a new manager added a new candidate, as reports they they’ll be interviewing Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, The Post’s Joel Sherman reports.
McCullough isn’t the only Dodgers coach interviewing for the position. LA’s bench coach Bob Geren is also a candidate for the job as well.
McCullough just wrapped up his first season as the Dodgers’ first base coach. Prior to holding that position, he was previously the Dodgers’ minor league field coordinator. Prior to that, he spent nine years managing minor league teams in the Blue Jays organization.
In addition to McCullough and Geren, other names reportedly in the mix for the Mets’ manager position are are Buck Showalter, Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and former Tigers and Angels manager Brad Ausmus.
As of right now, it looks as if Showalter is the favorite, but who knows at this point. They are the Mets, after all.
