2021 Dodgers in review: Bobby Wahl

Bobby Wahl battled injuries in 2021 and spent the entire season in the minors. He’s relevant to our interests for his 13 days on the Dodgers 40-man roster.

Wahl pitched in the majors for parts of three seasons (2017-18, 2020), appearing in 17 games for the A’s, Mets, and Brewers. He began this season on Milwaukee’s injured list with an oblique strain, and didn’t even pitch in the minors until late May.

The Dodgers claimed the right-hander off waivers on June 30, taking the spot on the 40-man roster created by transferring Corey Seager to the 60-day injured list. It was more a procedural move at the time for Seager, who already missed 45 days with a broken hand. This didn’t affect his actual return timetable, though Seager did miss another month.

Wahl was optioned to Triple-A upon joining the Dodgers, and immediately allowed three runs in an inning in his first appearance for Oklahoma City. He then missed four weeks with a groin strain.

When the Dodgers claimed Jimmie Sherfy off waivers on July 13, Wahl was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. Wahl’s time on the Dodgers 40-man roster lasted 13 days.

But Wahl stuck around, finishing out the season in Triple-A. He also spent 11 days on the injured list from August 17-27. There was no injury designation given, but this was during the time when Oklahoma City had a COVID-19 outbreak.

On the mound, Wahl badly struggled with an 11.09 ERA and a career-worst 18.6-percent walk rate. He allowed 44 baserunners and only recorded 56 outs. Wahl allowed six home runs in 18⅔ innings in 2021, after allowing 14 home runs in 162 innings from 2015-20 between the majors and minors.

Bobby Wahl stats Year Level(s) G IP BB rate K rate ERA WHIP Year Level(s) G IP BB rate K rate ERA WHIP 2016 AAA,AA,A+ 45 54⅓ 12.8% 29.7% 2.65 1.178 2017 MLB,AAA,A+ 20 22⅔ 11.7% 35.0% 3.97 1.456 2018 MLB,AAA 45 50⅓ 11.5% 40.0% 3.04 1.033 2019 didn't pitch until AFL 2020 MLB 3 2⅓ 0.0% 9.1% 11.57 1.714 2021 AAA,AA 24 18⅔ 18.6% 26.8% 11.09 2.304

That’s a low innings total (180⅔) for a seven-year span. A shoulder strain wiped out the bulk of his 2017 season, and a torn ACL cost him all of 2019. After no minor league season and only alternate training sites in 2020, Wahl went through the oblique and groin injuries in 2021. His only season in the last five years with more than 23 innings was 2018.

2021 particulars

Age: 29

Stats: 11.09 ERA in Triple-A, 24 games, 18⅔ IP, 26 K, 18 BB; 12.96 ERA in 11 G with OKC

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

Wahl allowed at least one run in six of his 10 games with Oklahoma City. Of the four scoreless outings, two lasted one inning. We’ll go here with August 6 at Albuquerque, Wahl’s first game back after four weeks on the injured list with a groin injury. Wahl walked a batter, but two pitches later that runner was erased by an unassisted double play by Matt Davidson at first base.

Roster status

Wahl is still in the Dodgers organization, but not on the 40-man roster.