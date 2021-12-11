2021 Dodgers in review: Anthony Bemboom

Anthony Bemboom provided catching depth for the Dodgers over the final eight weeks of 2021, and spent five days on the 40-man roster.

After Keibert Ruiz was traded to Washington in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner deal, and with (the now-retired and new Triple-A Tacoma manager) Tim Federowicz in Japan with Team USA at the Olympics, the Dodgers were in need of catching depth, with only Will Smith and Austin Barnes on the 40-man roster.

Chad Wallach filled that role when he was claimed off waivers on July 30, but he was gone off waivers a week later. The Angels claimed Wallach, and designated Bemboom for assignment to make room. Two days later, on August 9, the Dodgers claimed Bemboom, effectively completing a catching trade of sorts between the Dodgers and Angels.

Bemboom spent five days on the 40-man roster, during which time he played once for Oklahoma City, going 1-for-3 against Round Rock on August 13.

One day later, Bemboom was sent outright off the 40-man roster. He spent the rest of the year in Triple-A, going 13-for-71 (.183). He started 20 games at catcher for Oklahoma City — splitting time with Tony Wolters, who was signed to a minor league deal the same day Bemboom was acquired — and once at designated hitter.

2021 particulars

Age: 31

Stats: 6-for-27 in majors with Angels; .232/.252/.415, 8 HR in Triple-A

.189/.330/.284, 1 HR in 25 games for Oklahoma City

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

Bemboom hit a two-run shot in Las Vegas on September 14, his only home run for Oklahoma City. Bemboom was 2-for-5, one of two multi-hit games during his time in the Dodgers organization.

Roster status

Bemboom is a free agent.