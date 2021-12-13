Dodgers coaches not named finalists for Mets’ manager job

The Dodgers breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday, as the Mets revealed the three finalists for the Mets’ managerial opening. A reason to celebrate is because both Bob Geren and Clayton McCullough weren’t among the finalists.

According to reports, Buck Showalter, Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro will all have another set of interviews this week.

Geren interviewed for the job. He’s been the Dodgers’ bench coach since 2016 and will likely be back alongside Dave Roberts in 2021 now. McCullough just wrapped up his first season on the Dodgers’ coaching staff, serving as their first base coach. He’ll likely return as well.

