2021 Dodgers in review: Jake Reed

Here’s another name that will help you win Dodgers trivia one day when asked to name every pitcher from the Dodgers’ 40-man roster in 2021. Good ole Jake Reed.

After starting the season in the Angels’ minor-league system, Reed was released on June 2. Two days later, the Dodgers signed him to a minor-league contract. He spent the next four weeks with Oklahoma City in AAA.

He appeared in nine games while in Triple-A. In 10.1 innings he posted an ERA of 2.61 with a WHIP of 1.26. Reed struck out 11 while issuing only one walk. On July 6, the Dodgers selected his contract and added him to the 40-man roster.

Reed made his team debut in Miami on July 6, allowing a run in 2⁄ 3 innings. He pitched the following day and allowed another run in an inning of work. After a rough couple of outings to begin his Dodgers career, Reed was solid to close out his stay.

Over his final four outings, Reed tossed 3.1 scoreless innings. He struck out four and allowed only one hit.

His tenure lasted only two weeks, as he was designated for assignment on July 21. He was claimed off waivers by the Rays, but was designated for assignment just five days later. A few days later he was given another opportunity as he was claimed off waivers by the Mets.

Reed appeared in four games with the Mets, going back-and-forth between the minors and majors while spending time on the injured list.

2021 particulars

Age: 29

Stats: 3.38 ERA, 5.1 IP, 5 K, 2 BB, 4.86 FIP, 1.31 WHIP, 129 ERA+

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

We’ll give this honor to his performance on July 10 against the D-Backs. He tossed a 1-2-3 scoreless inning and needed only nine pitches. Reed struck out a batter.

Roster status

Reed is currently on the Mets’ 40-man roster.