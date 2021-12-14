Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers purchased by Endeavor’s Diamond Baseball Holdings

The Dodgers are no longer a part owner of their Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. The OKC Dodgers announced on Tuesday they were acquired by Diamond Baseball Holdings, part of a 10-team portfolio for the new holding company.

Diamond Baseball Holdings is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a sports and entertainment company that owns UFC, Euroleague Basketball, ELeague, IMG, and a myriad of other holdings. On December 8, Diamond Baseball Holdings announced the purchase of nine minor league teams, including Triple-A teams of the Yankees, Cubs, and Cardinals, and all four of Atlanta’s domestic affiliates.

The Dodgers entered into a partnership in September 2014 to purchase the Oklahoma City franchise, comprised of half Dodgers ownership and half Mandalay Baseball Properties, the latter headed by Dodgers co-owner Peter Guber. The purchase price then was a reported $25 million.

Endeavor’s price to buy the OKC Dodgers has not been reported.

Operationally, at least for now, not much changes. Michael Byrnes will continue to be the president and general manager of the Triple-A team. Oklahoma City has been a Dodgers affiliate for the last seven seasons, and have an affiliate agreement that runs through 2030 as part of last winter’s restructuring of minor league baseball, which is now all under the MLB umbrella.

“For the past 11 seasons it has been an honor for myself and Mandalay Baseball to be associated with Oklahoma City’s Triple-A franchise, including the last seven as a partner with the Los Angeles Dodgers,” Guber said in a press release. “We feel our devotion and enthusiasm for both the team and city each and every day has left the franchise in a great position for success going forward and something that has instilled great pride in the Oklahoma City community.”