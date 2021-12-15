Legendary Dodgers scout Mike Brito wins 2021 Tony Gwynn Award

Before Mike Brito convinced the Dodgers to sign Fernando Valenzuela in 1979, fewer than 40 Mexican-born players had ever made it to Major League Baseball.

Brito helped change that, and the legendary scout—now 87 years old—celebrated more than 40 years as the Dodgers’ top scout in Mexico with Baseball America’s 2021 Tony Gwynn Award.

Over the course of his storied career, which began as a catcher in Cuba, Brito has signed 32 major leaguers from Mexico, including Julio Urías, Ismael Valdez, and Joakim Soria. He continues to run tryouts and attend tournaments in Mexico, always on the lookout for the next one.

“​​The thing I learned from Mike was that he wasn’t afraid,” said Logan White, former Dodgers vice president of scouting. “He was never afraid. He was always going to try to do the extra thing, find the extra player, go the extra mile.”

Kyle Glaser at Baseball America writes about Brito’s storied career and deep impact on baseball.

