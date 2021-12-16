2021 Dodgers in review: Nate Jones

Here’s another Dodgers pitcher you might have missed this season if you didn’t watch games for a week or two. Nate Jones spent about three weeks with the Dodgers during the middle of the season, appearing in eight games.

From 2015-2019, Jones was actually one of the better relievers in all of baseball. While with the White Sox, he appeared in 147 games and posted a 2.67 ERA with an ERA+ of 156. He spent 2020 in Cincinnati and struggled and then was let go by the Braves after a rough start to his 2021 campaign.

Jones struggled with command to begin 2021, as he issued 10 walks in only 10.1 innings of action. The Dodgers claimed him off waivers, hoping he could turn things around in LA’s bullpen and recapture what was working so well during his time with the White Sox.

His Dodgers tenure started with a bang, as Jones entered in relief in San Francisco on May 21. He tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out two. Jones looked damn good, and it appeared that the Dodgers had discovered yet another gem. Unfortunately, his best outing was in his debut and everything was downhill the rest of the way.

Over his seven remaining appearances, Jones allowed eight runs on eight hits in only seven innings of work. Of the eight hits he allowed, four of them were the long ball. He was able to fix his command, as he issued only two walks during his time with the Dodgers. So, that’s a positive. Unfortunately, instead of issuing walks he was allowing home runs.

He had a four-game stretch in which he tossed 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit with zero walks. Sadly, his last two outings were a disaster. In 1.2 innings, Jones allowed six runs on five hits with three home runs and two walks.

Jones was designated for assignment on June 16. Three days later he was sent outright to Oklahoma City. As opposed to pitching in the minors, Jones elected free agency with the hope of signing with another organization. He never got that chance, and at the age of 35 his big-league career might be over.

2021 particulars

Age: 35

Stats: 8.31 ERA, 8.2 IP, 7 K, 2 BB, 8.25 FIP, 1.15 WHIP, 51 ERA+ (w/ LA)

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

As I mentioned, he started his Dodgers tenure on a high note. He tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in San Francisco, retiring all five hitters he faced.

Roster status

Jones is currently a free agent.