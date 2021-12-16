2021 Dodgers in review: Darien Núñez

Darien Núñez was a player who racked up the frequent-flyer miles during the 2021 season, as he made numerous trips back-and-forth between the big-leagues.

The 28-year-old began the season with Tulsa, but was promoted to Oklahoma City a few days into the season. He spent the first two months in Triple-A and appeared in a total of 31 games there on the season. Núñez went 7-0 with a 2.42 ERA in 31 games. He posted a 0.96 WHIP and had 80 strikeouts in only 52 innings of action.

On July 8, Núñez had his contract selected by the Dodgers and was added to the 40-man roster. On July 9, he made his major-league debut. In two innings of action, he struck out three and allowed a run via a home run.

Over the course of the rest of the season, Núñez would be optioned and recalled four different times. He also had a stint on the 10-day IL with an undisclosed injury.

Things just didn’t go well for Núñez at the big-league level. He allowed at least one run in five of his six outings. In 7.2 innings, he allowed seven runs on eight hits.

Of his six appearances, five of them came during the final three weeks of July. After his time on the IL, Núñez was activated on August 15 in New York. He got roughed up, as he faced four batters and allowed two runs to score on one hit and two walks.

That would be his final outing of the season with LA, as he was optioned the following day. He was actually recalled a week later, but was only with the club for one day before being optioned back down.

2021 particulars

Age: 28

Stats: 0-1, 8.22 ERA, 7.2 IP, 8 K, 4 BB, 52 ERA+, 7.74 FIP, 1.57 WHIP

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

There was only one game in which Núñez didn’t allow a run. Somehow, it’s when the Dodgers were at Coors Field. He tossed a 1-2-3 scoreless inning with one strikeout, needing only eight pitches in the inning.

Roster status

Núñez is on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.