Trea Turner, Dodgers have yet to discuss 2022 plans

When Trea Turner signed with the Dodgers, he played a position other than shortstop for the first time in five years to accommodate Corey Seager. Turner was given the option of playing center field or second base, having played both in the major leagues, and made it clear that he’d prefer to stay in the infield, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Turner did not discuss his future with the Dodgers before Corey Seager signed with with the Texas Rangers, but returning to shortstop is certainly not out of the question.

“We have not had that conversation, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if that’s what he wants to do,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said during a recent appearance on AM 570 L.A. Sports. “We haven’t gotten there yet, and we have a lot of heavy lifting to do between now and then to figure out what gives us the best position player group as we head into 2022.”

Should Turner need to stay at second base, Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor have both played short and could take over there if necessary, notes Matt Borelli at Dodger Blue.

