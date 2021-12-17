Joe Kelly visits Joe Kelly themed Christmas setup

During the Christmas season, you see all kinds of custom and different light setups in people’s yards. Every year, you tend to see something you’ve never seen before.
Here’s a first for you.
This Dodgers family had a light setup of (former) Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly doing his infamous pouty face. Awesome, right?
Well, to make it even better, the man himself stopped by the house with his family and took a photo with the family. According to the post, Kelly took his wife Ashley and oldest son Knox to the house.
Stay awesome, Joe.
