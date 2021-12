With Major League Baseball in its third week of a shutdown, we are going to open the floor for questions. Please send us your questions, Dodgers-related or otherwise, for a True Blue LA mailbag.

We will take questions in a myriad of ways. You can ask us in the comments below, by tweeting at @TrueBlueLA, or by emailing us at tblapodcast at gmail dot com. We will consider all questions received by Wednesday, December 22.

A perfect way to end 2021.