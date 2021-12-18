James Outman named as ‘potential breakout prospect’ for 2022

The Dodgers have been known to find hidden gems in their farm system on nearly a year-to-year basis. They’re not usually former first round picks, but players they develop through their farm system.

It looks like the next name to keep an eye on is James Outman.

The 24-year-old outfielder was recently added to LA’s 40-man roster. This is a player who has been generating a lot of buzz, as he was doing great in the minors this season and was really tearing it up in the Arizona Fall League.

Bleacher Report selected a breakout prospect from all 30 teams and selected Outman for the Dodgers. Here was their write-up on him.

Largely overlooked in a deep Dodgers farm system, Outman quietly hit .266/.379/.490 with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 23 steals in 104 games between High-A and Double-A in 2021. That was followed by a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League where he logged a .974 OPS and 11 extra-base hits in 83 plate appearances, putting him squarely on the prospect radar for the first time in his career.

Outman isn’t a top 10 prospect in the Dodgers’ farm system, but he’s a prospect who could certainly contribute and play a huge role in 2022.

