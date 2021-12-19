Dodgers 2021 trivia

I thought we’d kick off our Sunday with some Dodgers trivia from the 2021 season. Do your best at guessing the right answers. The correct answers will be at the bottom. No cheating!
Question 1
Poll
Who led the team in base hits?
-
16%
Mookie Betts
-
23%
Max Muncy
-
23%
Justin Turner
-
35%
Chris Taylor
Question 2
Poll
Which one of these players didn’t steal 10 bases during the regular season?
-
55%
AJ Pollock
-
28%
Mookie Betts
-
2%
Trea Turner
-
13%
Chris Taylor
Question 3
Poll
How many players in total recorded a hit for LA?
-
4%
28
-
18%
32
-
43%
34
-
33%
38
Question 4
Poll
Who pitched in the most games?
-
21%
Phil Bickford
-
8%
Kenley Jansen
-
69%
Blake Treinen
Question 5
Poll
How many pitchers recorded a save in 2021?
-
25%
6
-
47%
8
-
20%
10
-
6%
12
Thanks for playing! Check and see how you did
Answers:
1) Justin Turner - 148
2) AJ Pollock - 9
3) 32
4) Blake Treinen - 72
5) 10 (Bonus points if you can name them all in comments)
Links
- See what grade Bleacher Report gave the Dodgers’ 2014 draft class and how it’s performed seven years later
- ICYMI: Buck Showalter was named the manager of the New York Mets
- Speaking of hiring new managers, reports are indicating that the Athletics might be hiring Mark Kotsay to be their next manager
Loading comments...