Dodgers 2021 trivia

Test your Dodgers knowledge from this past season!

By Blake Harris
Championship Series - Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

I thought we’d kick off our Sunday with some Dodgers trivia from the 2021 season. Do your best at guessing the right answers. The correct answers will be at the bottom. No cheating!

Question 1

Poll

Who led the team in base hits?

  • 16%
    Mookie Betts
    (28 votes)
  • 23%
    Max Muncy
    (39 votes)
  • 23%
    Justin Turner
    (40 votes)
  • 35%
    Chris Taylor
    (60 votes)
Question 2

Poll

Which one of these players didn’t steal 10 bases during the regular season?

  • 55%
    AJ Pollock
    (96 votes)
  • 28%
    Mookie Betts
    (50 votes)
  • 2%
    Trea Turner
    (5 votes)
  • 13%
    Chris Taylor
    (23 votes)
Question 3

Poll

How many players in total recorded a hit for LA?

  • 4%
    28
    (8 votes)
  • 18%
    32
    (30 votes)
  • 43%
    34
    (73 votes)
  • 33%
    38
    (55 votes)
Question 4

Poll

Who pitched in the most games?

  • 21%
    Phil Bickford
    (37 votes)
  • 8%
    Kenley Jansen
    (15 votes)
  • 69%
    Blake Treinen
    (119 votes)
Question 5

Poll

How many pitchers recorded a save in 2021?

  • 25%
    6
    (42 votes)
  • 47%
    8
    (77 votes)
  • 20%
    10
    (34 votes)
  • 6%
    12
    (10 votes)
Thanks for playing! Check and see how you did

Answers:

1) Justin Turner - 148

2) AJ Pollock - 9

3) 32

4) Blake Treinen - 72

5) 10 (Bonus points if you can name them all in comments)

