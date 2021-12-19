Dodgers 2021 trivia

I thought we’d kick off our Sunday with some Dodgers trivia from the 2021 season. Do your best at guessing the right answers. The correct answers will be at the bottom. No cheating!

Question 1

Poll Who led the team in base hits? Mookie Betts

Max Muncy

Justin Turner

Chris Taylor vote view results 16% Mookie Betts (28 votes)

23% Max Muncy (39 votes)

23% Justin Turner (40 votes)

35% Chris Taylor (60 votes) 167 votes total Vote Now

Question 2

Poll Which one of these players didn’t steal 10 bases during the regular season? AJ Pollock

Mookie Betts

Trea Turner

Chris Taylor vote view results 55% AJ Pollock (96 votes)

28% Mookie Betts (50 votes)

2% Trea Turner (5 votes)

13% Chris Taylor (23 votes) 174 votes total Vote Now

Question 3

Poll How many players in total recorded a hit for LA? 28

32

34

38 vote view results 4% 28 (8 votes)

18% 32 (30 votes)

43% 34 (73 votes)

33% 38 (55 votes) 166 votes total Vote Now

Question 4

Poll Who pitched in the most games? Phil Bickford

Kenley Jansen

Blake Treinen vote view results 21% Phil Bickford (37 votes)

8% Kenley Jansen (15 votes)

69% Blake Treinen (119 votes) 171 votes total Vote Now

Question 5

Poll How many pitchers recorded a save in 2021? 6

8

10

12 vote view results 25% 6 (42 votes)

47% 8 (77 votes)

20% 10 (34 votes)

6% 12 (10 votes) 163 votes total Vote Now

Thanks for playing! Check and see how you did

Answers:

1) Justin Turner - 148

2) AJ Pollock - 9

3) 32

4) Blake Treinen - 72

5) 10 (Bonus points if you can name them all in comments)

