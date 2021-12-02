2021 Dodgers in review: Evan Phillips

One day there will be a trivia question where you’ll have to name every player that threw a pitch for the Dodgers in 2021. In case that situation ever arises, you’ll thank me for helping you remember Evan Phillips.

After starting the season in the Orioles’ organization, Phillips was released and picked up by the Rays. His stint there was short, as he appeared in one game for Tampa Bay. He was designated for assignment on August 14 and was claimed by the Dodgers two days later.

Phillips made his debut for the Dodgers on August 19 in New York against the Mets, allowing one run in 2.1 innings. He was placed on the 10-day IL shortly after with a right quad strain.

He made his return on September 3 and appeared in six games to close out the season, posting a 3.38 ERA and 3.42 FIP while holding opponents to a .167 average.

Phillips was left off the NLDS roster but was added to the roster for the NLCS against the Braves. He was actually fantastic, and turned out to be one of the better relievers for LA during the series. In his two appearances, Phillips struck out six of the 12 batters he faced. In three innings he allowed only one hit and no runs.

Both of outings were clutch as well. He came out of the bullpen in Game 3, the game in which the Dodgers rallied back thanks to a clutch home run from Cody Bellinger. Well, Phillips helped keep LA in the game by giving them 1 2⁄ 3 innings of scoreless relief in the seventh and eighth innings.

Then in Game 5, Phillips relieved Joe Kelly who exited the game in the first inning with an injury. He tossed 1 1⁄ 3 innings of scoreless ball, striking out three of the four batters he faced.

2021 particulars

Age: 27

Stats: 1-1, 3.48 ERA, 10 1⁄ 3 IP, 3.17 FIP, 1.26 WHIP, 121 ERA+, 9 K, 5 BB,

Salary: $575,000

Game of the year

In an elimination game, Phillips was called upon out of the bullpen to relieve the injured Kelly. He shut the door down and held the Braves scoreless. The Dodgers came from behind and won the game.

Roster status

Phillips is currently on LA’s 40-man roster. He’s eligible for arbitration in 2024.