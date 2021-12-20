2021 Dodgers in review: Corey Seager

Although it was in the back of many fans’ minds this offseason, it still hurts to see one of the pillars of this team for so many years walking away in free agency.

There were rumors prior to the season starting of Corey Seager signing an extension with the Dodgers. Reportedly, they offered him a contract worth $250 million. Players don’t usually sign extensions of that caliber midseason, so once Opening Day rolled around we figured Seager would enter November as a free agent.

Seager’s season hit a major snag in May, as he was hit in the hand by a pitch from Ross Detwiler. He missed over 10 weeks with a broken fifth metacarpal. Although the Dodgers had one of the best lineups in baseball without Seager, losing a player of his caliber was certainly a blow.

We know the Dodgers are already one of the best teams in baseball, but they were better with him in the lineup.

w/ Seager: .667 (60-30)

no Seager: .638 (46-26)

2021 Particulars

Age: 27

Stats: .306/.394/.521, 16 HR, 57 RBI, 22 2B, 145 OPS+, 147 wRC+, 3.7 fWAR

Salary: $13,750,000

Game of the year:

On September 29 against the Padres, Seager went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Dodgers were down 9-6 to begin that frame, but Max Muncy, AJ Pollock and Cody Bellinger all took Emilio Pagan deep for solo shots. Seager came up with a runner on against Nabil Crismatt and finished it off with a two-run shot.

Roster status:

Corey Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers on December 1.