Dodgers 2021-22 free agent tracker

Keeping tabs on where a dozen players end up for 2022

The Dodgers began the offseason with 11 major league free agents, defined in Article XX(B) of the collective bargaining agreement as “any Player with 6 or more years of Major League service who has not executed a contract for the next succeeding season.”

Those 11 players — which included Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, and Corey Seager, the three longest tenured Dodgers — became free agents on November 3, the morning after the World Series ended.

On November 6, pitcher Joe Kelly joined them when the Dodgers declined his $12 million club option for 2022, instead paying the right-hander a $4 million buyout.

True Blue LA readers guessed the 2022 destinations for eight of those free agents, excluding two who didn’t pitch for them (Danny Duffy, Cole Hamels), an injured Jimmy Nelson, and outfielder Steven Souza Jr., who totaled just 46 plate appearances in his three major league stints with the Dodgers in 2021, including the postseason.

MLB’s lockout taking effect on December 2 threw a wrench into the offseason, both freezing rosters and providing a deadline of sorts that produced a frenzy of contracts in the days before the pending shutdown. Max Scherzer signed a contract with a record average annual value with the Mets, Corey Seager got 10 years from the Rangers, the Dodgers brought back Chris Taylor on a four-year deal, and Corey Knebel signed on to join the Phillies bullpen. All four deals were finalized on December 1.

Here, we’ll keep track of all 12 Dodgers free agents and where they sign for the 2022 season and beyond.

Note: if you are on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.

