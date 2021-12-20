For those who celebrate, Christmas is only a few days away. Today seems like a perfect day to do some last minute shopping and finally wrap those gifts. Yes, I’m talking to you.

My Dodgers Christmas list is very short this year. I already mailed it in weeks back, so hopefully Santa can deliver with some of these. I thought I’d share my list with you all.

1) The lockout to end by the third week of January

I’m a reasonable man and won’t ask for the lockout to end this week. That’s asking for too much. With that being said, I certainly think the lockout ending before the end of January is a great gift. It’s four weeks before Spring Training begins, allowing players a perfect amount of time to sign with their new teams and for teams to get right back on track.

2) Clayton Kershaw to be back with the Dodgers

I don’t think I’m ready to see Clayton Kershaw pitch in another uniform or retire. I’ll support his decision no matter what he chooses, but please give me at least one more season of him in a Dodgers uniform so I can cherish every day of it.

3) Pitching, pitching, pitching

As of right now, the Dodgers’ starting rotation is a little... underwhelming. It features Cy Young candidates Walker Buehler and Julio Urias at the top... but the drop-off is substantial. Andrew Heaney, Tony Gonsolin, Andre Jackson and David Price are names that round it out.

Once the lockout ends, I’d love to see the Dodgers add some starters, whether it be via free agency or the trade market.

Share your Dodgers’ Christmas list below!