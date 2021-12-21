2021 Dodgers in review: Jimmie Sherfy

If you listened to the True Blue LA Podcast back in August, you understand how hard it is to name every arm that made an appearance on the mound for the Dodgers in 2021. I came up several names short of the 37 that appeared on it and it’s still a fun exercise to try and complete. There was a total of 39 if you include the two position players.

One of those names I missed was Jimmie Sherfy who appeared in four games back in July.

Sherfy had the distinction of being the only player to see action in 2021 with the 107-win Giants and 106-win Dodgers. The 29-year-old started his season on a minor league contract with the Giants and had his contract purchased in June.

The right-hander allowed five runs on nine hits and four walks in 10 2⁄ 3 innings in 10 games with San Francisco. Seven of those appearances were scoreless but it’s rough for fringe players to stay on the roster and he was designated for assignment on July 6.

Claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on July 13, Sherfy pitched in four games for Los Angeles, allowing three runs (two earned) in 4 1⁄ 3 innings, with three strikeouts before missing the final 63 games of the season with right elbow inflammation.

After coming over from the Giants, Sherfy earned the only win in the letdown of a series that saw the Dodgers lose three of four to San Francisco at Dodger Stadium, July 19-22.

Sherfy was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City on November 5 and he elected free agency.

2021 particulars

Age: 29 (30 on December 27)

Stats: 1-0, 14 G, 4.20 ERA, 15.0 IP, 12 K, 4 BB, 5.37 FIP, 1.067 WHIP, 102 ERA+ overall; 1-1, 4.15 ERA, 4 G, 4.1 IP, 3 K, 0 BB, 5.48 FIP, 0.692 WHIP, 107 ERA+ (w/LA)

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

With the Dodgers trailing 6-5 in the ninth inning, Sherfy pitched a scoreless ninth while striking out two. Will Smith sent everyone home in the bottom half of the inning, following a pair of walks with a walk-off homer of the three-run variety. Sherfy earned the win as the pitcher of record.

Roster status

Sherfy is currently a free agent.