2021 Dodgers in review: Andy Burns

The Dodgers signed Andy Burns to a minor-league contract with an invitation to Spring Training last offseason. His tenure wasn’t much with LA, but included:

His first big-league hit

Pitching in a game

An at bat in a postseason game

A pretty solid trio if you ask me.

The 31-year-old spent majority of the 2021 season in Triple-A Oklahoma City. He appeared in 54 games, posting an OPS of .774. Burns hit six home runs and drove in 24 runs.

After a month in OKC, the Dodgers selected his contract on June 12 and added Burns to the 40-man roster. For the 31-year-old, it was his first big-league game since 2016 with the Blue Jays. Five years ago, Burns wasn’t able to record a hit in his seven plate appearances. He was given a second shot to finally get that base hit.

Well, he got it.

In the second inning, Burns reached with an infield single. It doesn’t matter how you get it, it goes down in the box score as a single. Plus, look at that smile.

That game became even memorable for Burns. The Dodgers were just getting it handed to them by the Rangers, so Burns was asked to take the mound in the ninth inning with LA trailing 10-1.

It didn’t go great, as he allowed two runs. BUT.... he did record a strikeout! Now let me ask you this. How many players can say they recorded their first career strikeout AND base hit in the same game? Pretty awesome if you ask me.

Burns was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on July 20. The Dodgers signed him to a minor-league contract again in September.

After the injury to Justin Turner in the NLCS, Burns was added to LA’s postseason roster. He ended up seeing two plate appearances, going 0-for-2.

2021 particulars

Age: 30

Stats: 3-for-11, 1 2B, 2 R, 3 BB, .273 AVG/.830 OPS, 130 OPS+ (1 IP, 2 ER, 1 K)

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

Five years after making his major-league debut, Burns was finally able to record his first big-league hit on June 12. For good measure, he also pitched.

Roster status

In order to clear room on the 40-man roster during the offseason, Burns was sent outright to the minors. He’ll begin the 2022 season in Oklahoma City.