Decision in Trevor Bauer case still pending

A decision in whether or not to file criminal charges against Trevor Bauer is not likely to come until January, reports Brittany Ghiroli at The Athletic

Though the Pasadena Police Department turned over its findings in late August, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said that the sexual assault case brought against Bauer is still under review.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said in November that the lack of a decision would have some impact on payroll and player acquisition strategies, according to Bill Plunkett of the OC Register.

“Right now, we’re just proceeding as if we’re trying to do everything we can to put the best team together,” Friedman said at GM meetings earlier this offseason. “We expect along the way we’ll get information that will be helpful. And then we’ll react.”

One thing is certain for now: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred can sill suspend Bauer if the DA’s office chooses not to press charges, allowing the Dodgers to pause any necessary payments on Bauer’s $102 million contract while he serves out that suspension.

