2021 Dodgers in review: Yefry Ramírez

Time to provide you with another name that’ll help you answer your eventual trivia question where you’ll have to name every Dodgers pitcher from the 2021 season.

If you blinked you probably missed it, because Yefry Ramírez appeared in only one game for the Dodgers in 2021.

Ramírez made his MLB debut in 2018. He appeared in 17 games with the Orioles and made 12 starts for them. In 2019 he appeared in a combined 13 games and made one start with the Orioles and Pirates.

He was signed by the Dodgers as a free agent a week before the season began, but spent the first four months of the season in Triple-A with Oklahoma City. For the year, Ramírez appeared in 25 games, making 22 starts for the minor-league affiliate. In 113 innings of action, he posted a 5.02 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. He had 115 strikeouts and issued 52 walks.

On August 1, he had his contract selected by the Dodgers and was added to the 40-man roster. The 27-year-old tossed the final two innings of a blowout in Arizona. He threw two scoreless innings, striking out two while allowing zero hits.

His memorable moment came when he got the win and proceeded to high-five every player on the team.... except his catcher Austin Barnes. As expected, Barnes took exception to Ramírez forgetting him.

Yefry Ramirez completely forgets about his catcher Austin Barnes after securing the #Dodgers victory pic.twitter.com/jjye5zNs2g — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) August 1, 2021

Ramírez’s reward for his performance was getting optioned the following day. Two days later, the Dodgers designated him for assignment. He cleared waivers and was sent outright back to Oklahoma City where he finished the season.

2021 particulars

Age: 27

Stats: 1 game, 2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB

Salary: Unknown

Game of the year

In his lone appearance, Ramirez made it count. He threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Roster status

Ramírez is currently a free agent.