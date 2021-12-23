2021 Dodgers in review: Shane Greene

Just a few years prior, Shane Greene was one of the better relievers in all of baseball. He was named an All-Star in 2019 while with the Tigers and then posted an ERA of 2.60 with the Braves in 2020.

His 2021 campaign got off to a horrific start with Atlanta, as he posted an ERA of 8.47 in 19 games to kick off the season. In early August, Greene was designated for assignment by the Braves. He went unclaimed and became a free agent. A week after being released, the Dodgers signed him to a contract.

Greene made his Dodgers debut on August 22. It was a rough debut, as he allowed two runs and only recorded one out. He allowed a hit, issued a walk and hit two batters. Not an ideal way to welcome yourself to LA.

He settled in the rest of the way, as he allowed only one run over his next eight outings. From August 25 through September 8, Greene tossed 6.1 innings while allowing only one run on two hits. He struck out seven but also issued four walks. In his final outing of the year, he allowed a run in one inning of work.

Greene didn’t appear in a game for two weeks and was eventually designated for assignment by LA on September 22.

2021 particulars

Age: 32

Stats: 6 2⁄ 3 IP, 4.05 ERA, 7 K, 5 BB, 6.62 FIP, 1.20 WHIP, 106 ERA+

Salary: Unknown

Game of the year

On August 27, Greene tossed 1.2 scoreless innings against the Rockies. He didn’t allow a hit and also struck out two.

Roster status

Greene is currently a free agent.