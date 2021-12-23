What Freddie Freeman reportedly wants in free agency

If the Dodgers are interested in signing Freddie Freeman, the newly-minted world champ isn’t going to come cheap: he’s reportedly looking for a six-year contract worth around $180 million, according to John Heyman of MLB Network.

“Doesn’t seem unreasonable to me with what he’s accomplished,” Heyman said on the Big Time Baseball podcast.

Heyman says that the Dodgers do make sense as a landing spot for the Atlanta first baseman. Signing Freeman may require moving Max Muncy to second base, but the ability to fill the Corey Seager-sized hole in the lineup with Freeman’s left-handed bat may be worth it.

The Yankees are also interested Freeman, who turned down the Braves’ qualifying offer earlier this offseason. Freeman has played his entire career in Atlanta so far, earning five All-Star nods, three Silver Sluggers, and the 2020 National League MVP award.

Dodgers Links

Mike Axisa at CBS Sports pinpoints 10 teams with a lot of work to do after the lockout, including the Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger has had a rough couple of seasons, but that doesn’t mean he’s done for—right? The Athletic’s Eno Sarris sees cause for concern.

Thomas Carannante at Dodgers Way wants to know why the Dodgers haven’t extended Dave Roberts’ contract yet (and frankly, so do I).