2021 Dodgers in review: Ashton Goudeau

Ashton Goudeau, a 28-year-old right-handed pitcher, was the first Dodgers player during the 2021 season to spend time on the 40-man roster without playing for the team. It was a busy transactional year for him.

The Dodgers claimed Goudeau off waivers from the Giants on April 10, already his third team since the start of spring training. But there was much more movement than that.

In just over a week on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster, Goudeau was in limbo, with no minor league schedule starting until May. He wasn’t called up to the majors, but on April 18 when Brusdar Graterol was activated off the COVID-19 injured list, the Dodgers needed to make space on the 40-man roster. Goudeau was placed on waivers, and was claimed by the Rockies.

Goudeau made his major league debut for the Rockies in 2020, appearing in four games. He was claimed off waivers last November by the Pirates, which started off a chain of transactions that saw Goudeau move to six different teams in just over eight months.

Goudeau on the move Date Old team New team Transaction Date Old team New team Transaction Nov 25, 2020 Rockies Pirates waiver claim Dec 7, 2020 Pirates Orioles waiver claim Mar 18, 2021 Orioles Giants waiver claim Apr 10, 2021 Giants Dodgers waiver claim Apr 18, 2021 Dodgers Rockies waiver claim May 2, 2021 Rockies Reds waiver claim Jul 29, 2021 Reds Rockies trade (for cash)

Goudeau was acquired by Colorado twice in season in 2021, and appeared in 16 major league games for the Reds and Rockies.

2021 particulars

Age: 28

Stats: 4.19 ERA, 3.18 xERA, 5.06 FIP, 34⅓ IP, 22 K, 17 BB, 0.5 bWAR, -0.1 fWR;

did not pitch for Dodgers

Salary: unknown

Roster status

Goudeau is on the Rockies 40-man roster. He has one option year remaining.