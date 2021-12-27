Would Kyle Schwarber and the Dodgers be a fit?

Happy Monday, everyone.

We’re on Day 492 of no baseball (well at least it feels like it) so I’m searching to find any interesting piece of baseball news I can find for you all.

Bleacher Report usually has fun rankings, and they published an article ranking the best fits for free agent Kyle Schwarber. The Dodgers were one of the teams ranked, coming in at No. 7. Not too high of a spot, but being on the list is certainly news worthy of a morning article!

Here’s what they had to say about the fit:

Signing Schwarber would be an interesting attempt by the Dodgers to replace Corey Seager’s bat in the lineup. The two players are different but comparable in OPS. With the Dodgers already having their immediate Seager succession plan at shortstop with Trea Turner, adding Schwarber to the lineup would give them a similar left-handed presence at the plate. There has not been much news linking Schwarber to L.A., as the Dodgers are after Freddie Freeman, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. But one would have to think if the Dodgers are interested in one, they would also be in the other. Also, Freeman is reportedly seeking about $180 million over six years. Schwarber’s asking price is reportedly $60 million over three years. Schwarber could play first base if the Dodgers move Max Muncy to second, or left field with Cody Bellinger in center and Chris Taylor in right.

Schwarber is reportedly looking for an offer around $60 million over three years. This offseason, MLBTradeRumors predicted he’d fetch around $70 million over four years.

He would certainly be a welcoming bat to the lineup. It’s not quite replacing Seager, but adding a left-handed hitter who posted a 3.2 bWAR and .928 OPS in 2021 is certainly a great add.

In addition, he can provide versatility in the field, as he has experience in the outfield along with first base. Not to mention, the DH should it be added to the National League.

I’m not sure if the Dodgers have any interest in bringing in Schwarber, but with the uncertainty surrounding Max Muncy it sure could be an interesting and helpful addition.

Links