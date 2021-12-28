2021 Dodgers in review: Andrew Vasquez

Well, my friends. The time has officially come to an end. I’ve done all I can to prepare you.

Over the last few weeks, I have shared a player review of the most random reliever to appear in a game for the Dodgers in 2021. Eventually, when asked to name every pitcher from the Dodgers this season, there will certainly be names you stumble to remember. It was my goal to bring back a memory of the most random names from this season to guarantee you answer that trivia question correctly.

Today is the final name, and it’s Andrew Vasquez.

You could make the case it was the biggest trade the Dodgers made during the regular season. He was acquired from the Twins on August 31 in exchange for catcher Stevie Berman.

He appeared in nine games with Minnesota in 2018, but appeared in a total of only one game from 2019-2020.

The Dodgers added him to the 40-man roster on September 2. He came out of the bullpen a day later, being asked to pitch the 10th inning with a one-run lead against the Giants in San Francisco.

With the runner on second to begin the inning, he allowed a single to Brandon Crawford, which tied the game. He retired the next two hitters he faced, including getting his first strikeout with the club.

Vasquez pitched two days later, tossing a scoreless inning. He faced only three batters, needing only 12 pitches to get through the inning. Two of his three outs were recorded via the strikeout.

The following day, Vasquez was optioned to Oklahoma City. He spent three weeks in AAA before being recalled at the end of September. Although he was with LA for a few days, he didn’t appear in a game and was sent back down to the minors.

In November, the Dodgers did not tender a contract to him, making Vasquez a free agent.

2021 particulars

Age: 28

Stats: 1 2⁄ 3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 3 K, 0 BB, 0.60 WHIP, -0.43 FIP, 0.1 bWAR

Salary: Unknown

Game of the year

In his final game with LA, Vasquez tossed a 1-2-3 inning, striking out two.

Roster status

Vasquez is currently a free agent.