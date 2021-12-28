On this date: Dodgers acquire Pat Zachry from Mets

There hasn’t been a whole lot of activity on December 28 in Dodgers history. However, LA made a trade on this date all the way back in 1983. During the offseason, the Dodgers acquired right-handed pitcher Pat Zachry from the New York Mets in exchange for outfielder Jorge Orta.
Orta spent one season of his 16-year big-league career with the Dodgers in 1982. He appeared in 86 games, hitting .217 with an OPS of .608.
Zachry won the National League Rookie of the Year in 1976 with the Reds. He was then with the Mets from 1977-1982. The right-handed pitcher spent two seasons in Los Angeles, appearing in 98 games. He posted an ERA of 3.25 and had a 3.69 FIP. In 144 innings, he struck out 91 and issued 72 walks.
