Player signings may be on hold, but that doesn’t mean the Dodgers aren’t adding to their staff. Ian Walsh, known for his success as a trainer at the data-focused Driveline center in Seattle and as an assistant pitching coach at Combine Academy, is the team’s new pitching development assistant.

I’m excited to announce that I’ll be joining the @Dodgers as a Pitching Development Assistant for this upcoming season



Can’t wait to get to work! #GoDodgers pic.twitter.com/giB1RpVCj9 — Ian Walsh (@ian_walsh11) December 22, 2021

Driveline is widely considered to be an industry leader in player development and takes a scientific approach to improving velocity, pitch design, and mechanics at all levels of play.

The facility is a familiar one to Dodgers pitchers already. Kenley Jansen, Joe Kelly, Alex Wood, and Clayton Kershaw have all made visits, and former Driveline instructor Rob Hill joined the Dodgers as a pitching coordinator in 2020, writes Bill Plunkett at the OC Register.

