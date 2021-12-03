Kenley Jansen not expected to return to the Dodgers

This was a rough week for the Dodgers, as they lost free agents Corey Seager, Max Scherzer and Corey Knebel to different teams. Luckily they won’t be losing any other free agents for the time being, as Major League Baseball is currently in a lockout.

According to Jorge Castillo of The LA Times, the expectation is that Kenley Jansen won’t be returning to LA. Earlier in the week, David Vassegh reported that the Marlins were engaged in talks with Jansen. The Marlins have been spending money this offseason and are also in the market for a closer. Plus, it’s closer to Jansen’s home country of Curaçao.

The Dodgers certainly can still bring Jansen back, but this is likely his final chance at a big contract. He’ll likely earn more money elsewhere. But hey, maybe he’ll be willing to take a hometown discount. I sure hope so.

