2021 Dodgers in review: Zach Reks

Zach Reks was drafted by the Dodgers in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. After spending a few seasons in the minors, he was added to LA’s 40-man roster last offseason.

He was one of the best hitters in Oklahoma City, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate. In 2021, he appeared in 87 games, posting an OPS of .921 with 19 home runs and 67 RBI. In Reks’ last full season back in 2019, he hit 28 home runs and posted an identical .921 OPS.

With the Dodgers lacking depth this season, they were hopeful Reks could provide a power bat off the bench. He didn’t get much of an opportunity, but it was a pretty forgettable one.

The Dodgers called up the 27-year-old to make his MLB debut on June 21. He hit eighth and played in left field, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Reks’ stay was brief, as he was sent back down to AAA the following day.

He’d go on to be recalled three more times, but never managed to record that first career hit. Over his final five appearances, Reks went 0-for-8 at the plate with six strikeouts. After July 21, he wouldn’t get an at bat the rest of the season.

His time with LA came to an end in November. In order to clear space on the roster, Reks was designated for assignment, then within a few days was traded along with Billy McKinney to the Rangers for cash considerations.

2021 particulars

Age: 28

Stats: 6 games, 0-for-10, 7 K, 0 BB

Salary: $570,500

Game of the year

Reks made his Major-League debut on June 21 at Dodger Stadium. He hit eighth and was in left field. Going 0-for-2 isn’t great, but finally making your MLB debut certainly is!

Roster status

Reks is currently on the Rangers’ 40-man roster.