Vin Scully reminisced about what it was like to call NFL games with John Madden, who passed away on Dec. 28.

Scully said he was so impressed by Madden’s knowledge of football that simply sitting with him in the broadcast booth had an impact.

“There was no sense in my mind that I was competing with John,” Scully said on NFL Network. “You could say I was just holding on for dear life and loving every minute.”

Dodgers Links

In honor of Gil Hodges’ recent selection to the Hall of Fame, Cary Osborne at Dodger Insider tells the story of every Dodgers Hall of Famer.

Kyle Seager, Corey’s brother, retired after 11 seasons in the majors, ESPN reports. He spent his entire career with the Mariners.

What’s the best gift the Dodgers have ever gotten? Juan Toribio at MLB.com says it happened in 1988.