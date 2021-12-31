Chris Taylor has won the offseason

It’s been a memorable offseason for Chris Taylor, to say the least. Right ahead of the lockout deadline, he re-signed with the Dodgers on a four-year contract.
He secured the bag, signing for $60 million. After locking in that kind of money, it seems impossible for the offseason to get any better. Well, Taylor found a way to top his contract.
While in Hawaii, he proposed to his girlfriend, Mary.
$60 million and getting engaged? Tough to find someone having a better 30-day span than CT3. Congrats to the couple!
