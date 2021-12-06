Yasiel Puig wants MLB to address ‘unique needs of Latino players’

It feels like it’s been longer than three years since the Wild Horse was playing right field for the Dodgers. Yasiel Puig hasn’t even played in a major league game since 2019 due to a number of reasons.

Over the weekend, Puig tweeted about his feelings on Latino players in the game.

So I got something on my chest. I know its long so some of you may be happy for me, or sorry that it happened. If you actually read it, you will probably say the same. And yes, I had help. @lisettecarnet asks me how I feel, then she puts it in your language. She speaks Puig. pic.twitter.com/v5KtJigPl8 — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) December 4, 2021

“I came from a country where news was censored, to one that accepts anything written on paper as if it was the complete truth,” Puig said. “Almost as soon as I got here, the media pushed certain narratives about me because it sold more newspapers.”

Turning 31 on Tuesday, Puig is looking for another shot after some success in the Mexican Baseball League, winning the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award. The outfielder owns a .277/.348/.475 slash line with 132 homers over seven seasons in Major League Baseball.

