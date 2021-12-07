Gil Hodges & the Brooklyn Dodgers ‘Boys of Summer’ Hall of Famers

The election of Gil Hodges to the National Baseball Hall of Fame means over half of the usual lineup of the iconic Brooklyn Dodgers teams of the 1950s will be represented in Cooperstown.

Jackie Robinson was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1962. Catcher Roy Campanella joined him in 1969. Duke Snider was elected in 1980, and the veterans committee anointed shortstop Pee Wee Reese in 1984. The famed 1955 Dodgers team that won the first championship in franchise history had those five Hall of Famers in the lineup, plus rookie pitchers named Sandy Koufax and Tommy Lasorda. They were managed by another Hall of Famer, Walt Alston.

Now Hodges joins the group, which was a relief to his many fans and supporters.

Links