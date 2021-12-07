Report: Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren will interview for Mets’ manager job

We have some offseason content!

According to multiple reports, Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren is expected to interview for the open Mets manager job. He joins a number of high-profile names who are expected to interview for the position. Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Don Kelly, and Matt Quatraro are names who are reportedly in the mix.

Geren has familiarity with the Mets, as he was their bench coach from 2012-2015. Geren left the Mets following the 2015 season and joined the Dodgers in 2016. He’s been LA’s bench coach since then.

If hired, this would be Geren’s second stint as a major-league manager. He was the manager of the Oakland Athletics from 2007-2011. He posted a 334-376 record during his time in Oakland.

While with the Dodgers, Geren’s name as been linked to other open managerial positions over the years, such as the Red Sox, Giants and even the Mets a few seasons ago.

Having Geren as a bench coach has certainly been a luxury over the years, as he’s one of the more respected coaches in all of baseball. It would certainly be a loss if the Dodgers lost him to the Mets, but he certainly deserves whatever opportunity is presented to him.