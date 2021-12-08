The Dodgers could be the frontrunner for Atlanta’s first baseman Freddie Freeman, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.

Though the move could require moving Max Muncy to second, Freeman’s consistently strong offense could be worth the move.

Freeman is reportedly seeking a contract of about $180 million for six years, according to Heyman, leaving many in-the-know individuals surprised that the first baseman is still available.

AM 570 host Dave Vassegh said on his show that after Corey Seager chose to sign with the Rangers, three current Dodgers texted him to say they wanted Freeman in blue.

Vassegh reported that the Braves have taken a strategy of “wait and see where the market goes” before offering Freeman a contract, leaving the star impatient.

“When a door closes, there’s another one that opens, and Andrew Friedman usually steps right through it,” Vassegh said.

